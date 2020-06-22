Union Home Minister Amit Shah, for the third time last week, reviewed the Coronavirus situation in Delhi on Sunday with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and discussed recommendations made by Dr Vinod Paul committee on strategy to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the national capital.

At the virtual meeting it was decided that Delhi will conduct serological test of 20,000 samples from June 27 after 3,000 more cases were detected in the national capital and 63 more patients died in the last 24 hours.

“To adopt a comprehensive policy for Delhi, the government will conduct random serological test of 20 thousand people starting from June 27 to July 10,” said a statement from Ministry of Home Affairs.

Dr Vinod Paul committee, which was constituted on June 14, recommended that there should be re-mapping of the containment zones and strict vigil should be adopted along with strict contact tracing and quarantining. In the containment zones there should be detailing outside homes and to run the Covid care center, help of NGO should be taken while each district should be attached with one big hospital, the committee recommended.

To implement these recommendations, the Delhi government will act according to a timeline starting from Monday. The delimitation of the containment zones will be done by June 26 and 100 per cent mapping will be done in the zones by June 30, and by July 6 survey of Delhi has to be completed.

Amit Shah also directed the Delhi government to alert the ministry on each death with details of the patient. It also said, patients with no comorbidity can be kept in home isolation.

After the meeting, the Aam Aadmi Party tweeted: “CM @rvindKejriwal and Dy CM @msisodia discussed key strategies with HM Amit Shah on making contact tracing more robust and further strengthening of medical services in severely impacted areas.”

The last meeting was held on Thursday when Home Minister reviewed the situation in the National Capital Territory.

Last Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held two high-level meetings on management of the worrying COVID-19 situation in Delhi.

The first meeting was attended by Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and top officials of the Union Home and Health Ministries, while the second was with with mayors and commissioners of Delhi’s three municipal corporations.

The Delhi government was then asked to increase testing.

The Centre decided to provide 500 railway coaches equipped with facilities for Coronavirus patients to tackle the shortage of beds in COVID-19 hospitals in the national capital.

Shah had also ordered authorities to hand over the bodies of suspected COVID-19 cases in Delhi to relatives without waiting for laboratory confirmation of infection but the ashes should be treated with precaution and as per the government guidelines.

Then on Monday, Amit Shah called an all-party meeting to discuss the situation.

The string of meetings come in the backdrop of the apex court’s unambiguous rap on June 12, calling the handling of the situation “horrendous, horrific, and pathetic”.