Delegates from 8 nations to attend seminar at SOA

Delegates from eight different countries, presently on an exposure trip to India to learn about the country’s democratic governance structure, will attend a seminar on the subject to be held at Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan (SOA) here on 15April.T

he Gen-Next Democracy Network program, as it is known, which has been organised by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) as part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, would enable the visiting delegates to get a comprehensive overview of India’s democratic traditions, cultural heritage and developmental initiatives.

The delegates, who arrived in India on Monday, would be briefed about India’s governance structure at the central, state and local government level as also the country’s progress in economic sectors, in the field of science and its technological capabilities.

Twenty six of the delegates, comprising lawmakers, businessmen, journalists, scholars, activists and youth leaders drawn from Portugal, South Africa, Mongolia, Croatia, Guyana, Brazil, Belgium and Bulgaria would be visiting Odisha on a four-daytrip from Friday.

SOA would also organize cultural evenings for the visiting delegates from 14 to 16April.

Besides making trips to places of importance in and around Bhubaneswar, the visitors would also interact with cultural groups, research forums, academia, think tank sand other relevant stakeholders. They are also scheduled to call on the Odisha Governor, Prof. Ganeshi Lal and Chief Minister Mr. Naveen Patnaik.