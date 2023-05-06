SOA Vet shop treats over 5500 animal in one year

The Urban Veterinary Hospital, set up here by Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan (SOA) a year ago, has so far treated 5527 animals and birds for different ailments, informed Prof. Bramhadev Pattnaik, Dean of SOA’s Institute of Veterinary Sciences and Animal Husbandry (IVSAH).

The hospital, which is equipped with a laboratory, a functional operation theatre and other clinical gadgets, was inaugurated on 28 April 2022.

The hospital’s list of treatment includes 4539 cases of general medicine, 47 cases of surgery and 941 cases of gynaecological disorders ,specifically in cows and dogs, Prof. Srinibas Das of IVSAH said.

In addition, treatment was extended to 196 ornamental fish and 64 other animals including turtle, mouse, guinea pig, rabbit, owl and parrots during the year.

This is also the only hospital of its kind functioning in the private sector in the state, he said.

The first patient to visit the hospital was a monkey (langur) which came to the outpatient department on its own even as the inauguration of the facility was being held.

The vets who examined the animal soon after found it to be suffering from a genital disorder which was successfully treated. The monkey was subsequently handed over to the state forest department officials, Prof. Pattnaik said.

Fertility check-up camps were also conducted by the hospital at four rural health camps held at Niali, Gop and Mendhasal, he said.