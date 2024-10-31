“Decade of good governance has strengthened unity”: PM Modi at National Unity Day celebration in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised how a decade of good governance has bolstered national unity and effectively addressed discrimination. Under the principle of “Sauno Saath, Sauno Vikas” (Collective Effort, Inclusive Growth), the government ensures that the benefits of various schemes reach all eligible beneficiaries without discrimination.

During the National Unity Day celebrations at the towering Statue of Sardar Patel in Ekta Nagar on Thursday, PM Modi reiterated the government’s commitment to national unity through transformative initiatives. Alongside policies like One Nation-One Ration, One Nation-One Identity, One Nation-One Tax, One Nation-One Power Grid, and One Nation-One Health Insurance, the government is now advancing One Nation-One Secular Civil Code and One Nation-One Election.

PM Modi stressed the principle of equality before the law and highlighted successes in reducing discontent by making benefits accessible to all through schemes such as Har Ghar Jal, Kisan Samman Nidhi, PM Awas Yojana, and Ayushman Bharat. He noted that essential services, including railways, highways, and internet connectivity, are now reaching villages nationwide, even remote areas like the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep. These efforts have enhanced public trust and satisfaction in the government.

Modi underscored that the government’s approach is grounded in realism, guided by humanitarian values, and rooted in nationalistic principles. He emphasised that unity drives all policies, propelling the nation along an inclusive, vigilant, and empowered path.

In times of global instability, India has shared Lord Buddha’s message of peace worldwide. Despite global challenges, India continues to set new benchmarks in development, according to an official release.

PM Modi also stated that no goal is beyond India’s reach, drawing inspiration from Sardar Saheb’s legacy. He urged vigilance, warning against those attempting to disrupt unity by spreading misinformation and fostering societal divisions. He condemned efforts to weaken Indian society with false narratives and urged the public to stay alert to such activities.

Addressing the historic exploitation faced by the tribal community, PM Modi noted that with government support, the influence of Naxalism in forest areas is waning, though “urban Naxalites” still attempt to mislead society. Modi also highlighted that nationalism permeates government initiatives, with policies unifying the nation and addressing challenges in the northeastern states to bring them into the mainstream. The New Education Policy further supports linguistic diversity, emphasising mother-tongue education and granting classical status to languages such as Marathi, Bengali, Assamese, Pali, and Prakrit.

Guided by Sardar Patel’s vision, the government continues to fight discrimination and reinforce unity. After seven decades of independence, India has realised the “One Nation, One Constitution” commitment nationwide. The abrogation of Article 370 has enabled Jammu and Kashmir’s full integration under the Indian Constitution. Initiatives at the Statue of Unity in Ekta Nagar embody the vision of “Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.” Over the next two years, in honour of Sardar Saheb’s 150th birth anniversary, the government will continue its tribute to his legacy, as noted in the official release.

PM Modi also pointed out that this year, Unity Day coincides with Diwali, celebrated globally with enthusiasm. On this occasion, he honoured Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as a symbol of courage and commitment to social justice, highlighting Raigad Fort as a representation of national pride.

During the commemoration of Sardar Patel’s birth anniversary, the Prime Minister visited the Statue of Unity, paying homage to Sardar Saheb and offering tributes on behalf of all citizens. He then led the national unity oath and presided over an extraordinary parade marking Unity Day. The event was attended by state Chief Secretary Raj Kumar, DGP Vikas Sahay, Members of Parliament, MLAs, and senior officials from both central and state governments.