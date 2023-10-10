Dasara Festival to Welcome Mushaira in Mysuru

The Karnataka government has announced its decision to include Urdu Kavi Goosti, also known as Mushaira, as part of the Dasara festival in the state. This cultural celebration will feature renowned Urdu poets from across the country.

Esteemed poets like Latha Haya from Jaipur, Rahi Fidahi from Kadapa, Raju Riyaz from Delhi, Jagtiyal, and Shahid Adil from Hyderabad, Shabana Shabnam from Bhopal, Rahat Hazarat from Tamil Nadu, and Firoz Sholapuri from Maharashtra will participate in this grand Mushaira event.

Dasara, the state festival of Karnataka, is all set to be observed from October 15th to 24th in the city of Mysuru. The inclusion of Urdu Kavi Goosti in the festivities aims to pay tribute to the cultural heritage associated with Tipu Sultan.

Former Minister and BJP MLA V. Sunil Kumar, however, expressed his reservations about the decision to feature Urdu prominently in Dasara. He questioned why Urdu was receiving such prominence in a festival that serves as a platform to celebrate Kannada culture. Kumar went on to suggest that this move might be an attempt to appease certain voter demographics.

The language demographics in Mysore, as per the 2011 census, reveal that 21.2% of the population speaks Urdu. However, the majority converses in Kannada, accounting for 60.51%. Telugu and Tamil also have a significant portion of the speakers, at 4.82% and 4.58%, respectively.

The inclusion of Urdu Kavi Goosti has sparked a debate over the emphasis on linguistic diversity within the festival. Some argue that it celebrates the multicultural fabric of the state. Others are concerned about preserving the traditional focus on Dasara culture in this cherished annual event.