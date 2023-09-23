“Dangerous for democracy…” Maharashtra Congress chief Patole reacts to Bidhuri’s objectionable remarks

Reacting to the objectionable remarks of Bharatiya Janata Party MP Ramesh Bidhuri targeted at Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) lawmaker Danish Ali in Lok Sabha, Maharashtra Congress Chief Nana Patole on Friday said that the party strictly oppose the incident and that the remarks are dangerous for democracy.

“We strictly oppose the way the BJP MP abused the opposition MP in Parliament. BJP should change its mentality…India’s democracy has always been strong…It is very dangerous for the democracy of the country if someone has such a mentality in the Parliament,” Patole said.

Bidhuri’s remarks against BSP MP Danish Ali during the discussion on ‘Mission Chandrayan-3 in Lok Sabha on Thursday has triggered outrage among the Opposition with Congress, NCP, TMC and DMK urging Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to act against the BJP leader and demanded that the matter should be sent to the Parliamentary Privileges Committee.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury from Congress, Kanimozhi from DMK, Supriya Sule from NCP and Aparupa Poddar from TMC said that action should be taken against Bidhuri for his unparliamentary remarks against BSP MP Kunwar Danish Ali in the Lok Sabha a day earlier.

In his letter, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury asked the Speaker to have the matter examined in detail by the Privileges Committee and take punitive action against him.

“Considering the circumstances and the brazen violation of all norms and rules relating to the

functioning of the House, it would only be appropriate to have the matter examined in detail by the Privileges Committee and punitive action taken against the errant Member, Ramesh Bidhuri,” Adhir Ranjan said.

The senior Congress leader said that though he was warned by the Speaker and got his words expunged, the utterances of the Member have been all over the media which reflects poorly on the Parliament and its sanctity.

“Although you have warned the Member, Ramesh Bidhuri and expunged the uncouth words…that were used by him against Danish Ali, the utterances of the Member are all over the Media. This, you will surely agree, reflects poorly on the Parliament and its sanctity. The incident also reflects the mindset against the Opposition and the minority community,” Adhir Ranjan wrote.

Adhir Ranjan said that such words have never been used against a Member of a minority community, that too, in the presence of the Speaker.

“Never in the history of Parliament have such words been used against a Member of a minority community, and that too in the presence of the Hon’ble Speaker,” he wrote.

The Congress MP further added that such an “unsavoury incident” took place during the Special Session of the Parliament and during the discussion on ‘Mission Chandrayan III’.

“What is even more regrettable is the fact that this unprecedented, unfortunate and unsavoury incident has happened during the Special Session of the Parliament, which has been convened to commemorate 75 years of its history and that too, during the course of the discussion to mark the success of ‘Mission Chandrayan III’,” he said.

In her letter to Birla, Sule, who is the MP from Maharashtra’s Baramati, said, “On September 21, Lok Sabha MP Ramesh Bidhuri, made certain statements during the session, that were in contempt of the Lok Sabha and constitute a Breach of Privilege of the House.”

She said that under Rule 222 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Lok Sabha, “a member may, with the consent of the Speaker, raise a question involving a breach of privilege either of a member or of the House or of a Committee thereof”.

“Under the said rule, I would like to raise a question of breach of privilege of the House,” the NCP-Sharad Pawar MP said.

She also highlighted the unparliamentary and derogatory words against Ali, saying: “Needless to say the said statements were shameful. The precedents and practice show that the Committee of Privileges has the jurisdiction to examine questions of breach of privilege on statements made inside the House.”

Taking serious objection to BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri’s remarks BSP MP Danish Ali, and demanding reference of the matter to the Privilege Committee, DMK MP Kanimozhi said, “This is to request you to ensure privilege motion against the Lok Sabha Member of Parliament Ramesh Bidhuri for speaking in hateful and abusive language against the fellow member of Parliament Kunwar Danish Ali during the discussion on Chandrayaan success on August 21.”

“I therefore intend to give this notice under rules 222, 226 and 227 of the rules of procedure and conduct of business in Lok Sabha against MP Ramesh.

Rule 227 of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Lok Sabha states that notwithstanding anything contained in this rule, the Speaker may refer any question of privilege to the committee of privileges for examination, investigation or report.

Opposition leaders came down heavily over Bidhuri’s remarks against BSP leader Danish Ali in Lok Sabha on Thursday and sought strict action against him.

However, the BJP has issued a show cause notice to party MP Ramesh Bidhuri on the instruction of party president JP Nadda for his use of unparliamentary language against BSP MP Danish Ali, sources said. Bidhuri’s communally insensitive remarks, made during the discussion on the Chandrayan-3 Mission in Lok Sabha, have been expunged from the proceedings.

Danish Ali has also written to Birla regarding the same calling it “heartbreaking”.

“This is most unfortunate and the fact that it has happened in a new parliament building under your leadership as Speaker is truly heartbreaking for me as a minority member of this great nation and an elected member of Parliament as well,” Ali said.

“I, therefore, intend to give this Notice under rules 222, 226, and 227 of the rules of procedures and conduct of business in Lok Sabha and direction of the Speaker against Ramesh Bidhuri, MP,” he added in his letter.