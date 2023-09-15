Cyberabad Police foil TDP protests against Naidu’s arrest at IT hub

The Cyberabad Police not only denied permission for protest meetings against the arrest of TDP President N Chandrababu Naidu in the IT hub but also warned the organisers of stern action for circulating messages on social media platforms.

The TDP had organised two protest meetings in the IT hub for the past two days, but yesterday the police foiled their plan by arresting participants and the organisers. While today they had planned to hold a meeting in Manikonda, another was to be be organised at Gachibowli tomorrow.

Moreover, a car rally with a 60 km per hour speed was also being planned at Nanakramguda toll gate on the Outer Ring Road.

Today, DCP Madhapur Sundeep issued a terse press statement stating, “No police permission is given for any of the above events.”

He also warned the organisers, saying “If there are any violations, and if anyone circulates the above message on social media platforms, stern legal action will be taken against the participants and those circulating this.”

N Chandrababu Naidu was instrumental in the IT boom in Hyderabad when he was the chief minister in unified Andhra Pradesh in an earlier stint and hence enjoys quite a bit of support among IT employees. The TDP, which is trying to publicise the arrest of their leader, in connection with the Skill Development scam, at the national level, has been organising the protests in Hyderabad’s IT hub for the past few days to garner popular support for their cause.

A large number of IT employees working in Hyderabad hail from Andhra Pradesh. Even in neighbouring Telangana political parties and leaders have more or less stayed away from commenting on the arrests. To date, the BRS has not responded to the arrest of Naidu while party working president KT Rama Rao passed it off as AP’s headache.