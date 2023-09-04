CWC to hold first meeting in Hyderabad on Sept 16

The newly-constituted Congress Working Committee (CWC) will hold its first meeting in Hyderabad on 16 September, Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal announced on Monday.

”Under the leadership of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and in the presence of Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, the first meeting of the CWC will be held in Hyderabad on 16 September,” he said at a press conference.

The party general secretary said there would be a meeting of the extended CWC with all PCC chiefs and Congress Legislature Party leaders on 17 September.

”Subsequently, on the historic occasion of Telangana National Integration Day, we will hold a Mega Rally near Hyderabad, where we will announce the 5 Guarantees for Telangana,” he said.

After the rally, the Congress president will flag off the cavalcade for all CWC members, invitees, PCC chiefs and CLP leaders to visit each of the 119 Assembly constituencies of Telangana.

On 18 September, apart from sitting MPs, all leaders will hold a ‘Karyakarta (workers)’ meeting and conduct door-to-door distribution of the ”chargesheet” against the BRS government in Telangana. After lunch, they will interact with local influencers. The event will culminate with a march to a prominent statue of Mahatma Gandhi, BR Ambedkar or Komaram Bheem in the constituency.

”We are geared up for every fight! Make no mistake, the Congress is unstoppable!” Venugopal said.

The Congress chief last month named the new CWC which has a total of 39 leaders, including Shashi Tharoor, Rahul Gandhi, Sachin Pilot, Adhir Ranjan Choudhary, Jairam Ramesh, Naseer Hussain, Alka Lamba, Supriya Srinate and Pawan Khera, among others.