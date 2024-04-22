BJP candidate from Hyderabad seat booked for ‘hurtful comments ‘

The BJP candidate for Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat, K Madhavi Latha has been booked for spreading hate at Begum Bazar police station in the city.

The complaint was registered by a resident, Shaik Imran after the BJP candidate had made gestures of shooting an imaginary arrow towards a masjid while participating in a religious procession on the occasion of Ram Navami on 17 April.

Madhavi Latha was booked under section 295 of Indian Penal Code which pertains to injuring or defiling places of worship with the intent of insulting any religion or class.

The complainant also accused her of derogatory comments against the Muslim community ever since she was named as the candidate by the BJP against AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. She joined the BJP after she was named as the candidate for the constituency which has substantial minority population.

She had claimed the video of her shooting an imaginary arrow towards the mosque was a morphed one.