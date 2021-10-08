CWC meeting next week, cloud over organisational polls to clear

Congress has been facing the blistering flak over its organisational elections as Group of 23 has written to party interim chief Sonia Gandhi on several occasions for reshuffle and overhauling of the party machinery.

The turmoil might end soon as a senior party leader, on condition of anonymity, said that the Congress Working Committee meeting will be called next week with the agenda yet to be worked out and finalised.

“But yes organisational polls and other political developments happening in the country can be discussed,” the leader said.

The supreme committee of the party can also discuss the roadmap for the upcoming assembly polls in five states early next year, but the most important point is the decision on organisational polls for the post of party president.

The G-23 leaders have been persistently demanding elections for CWC members, Central Election Committee (CEC) members, and Parliamentary Board Elections.

Gulam Nabi Azad has recently written to Sonia Gandhi for holding an urgent meeting of the CWC.

Congress MP Kapil Sibal in a press conference had said, “We don’t have a permanent president in the party. We don’t know who is taking decisions in the party.” His remarks sparked controversy and party workers protested outside his residence. It seemed it was G-23 leaders versus team Rahul Gandhi.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary Ajay Maken said that Sibal should not be degrading the organisation that gave him an identity.

“Sonia Gandhi had ensured that Kapil Sibal becomes a minister in Union Cabinet despite not having organisational background. Everyone in the party is being heard.”

In the last CWC meet, internal polls were postponed citing the second wave of Covid-19 but the timing of the next elections was unclear.

A senior party functionary said that since Assembly polls are due in five important states in a few months, the internal polls might be deferred till then but a decision would be taken with the consensus of the CWC members.

It remains an unanswered question whether prior to that Rahul Gandhi will take over the post of party president and will contest for party president post.

But the Youth Congress, National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), Mahila Congress and Social Media’s National Executives have passed a resolution to make him party president.

On the question of whether Rahul should be the president, the G-23 leaders just said that the party should have a full-time president.

Sonia Gandhi was made interim president by CWC after Rahul Gandhi stepped down accepting the responsibility of poll debacle in the 2019 general elections.