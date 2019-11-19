The CTET Admit Card 2019 will be released soon on its official website ctet.nic.in. The admit card was supposed to be released on November 20, but as per a report, a board official has refuted the news. The admit card will be released soon.

CTET exam is conducted by Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). As per the notification released by CBSE, the CTET Admit Card 2019 is expected to be released in the third week of November.

Steps to download the CTET Admit Card 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of CTET

Step 2: Look for the admit card option on the page and click it

Step 3: Login with your registration number and DOB

Step 4: Download your CTET Admit Card 2019

Step 5: Take out the print out of the admit card

Once you take out the admit card, read the instructions carefully before appearing for the exams. The admit card has to be shown at the examination center on the day of the exam.

The HRD Ministry has entrusted the responsibility of conducting the CTET examination to CBSE.