CBSE Class 10, 12 datesheet 2024 out | For details check official website

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has unveiled the datesheet for the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams in 2024. Aligned with the board’s earlier declaration, the scheduled commencement date for CBSE board exams 2024 is February 15, and the estimated duration is around 55 days, concluding by April 10.

For detailed schedules, students are advised to monitor the official websites – cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in.

Typically, the board releases the datesheet approximately 1 to 1.5 months ahead of the first day of examinations. In the 2023 academic year, Class 10 exams concluded on March 21, while Class 12 exams extended until April 5.

The CBSE board exams are anticipated to be conducted in a single shift, starting at 10:30 am and concluding at 1:30 pm.

Earlier this year, the Ministry of Education in India announced a significant change, stating that board exams for classes 10 and 12 would be held twice a year starting from the academic year 2024-25. This move aims to reduce exam stress and provide students with more flexibility and opportunities to improve their scores. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has clarified that appearing for Class 10 and 12 board exams twice a year will not be mandatory for students.