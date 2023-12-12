Logo

Logo

# India

CBSE Class 10, 12 datesheet 2024 out | For details check official website

For detailed schedules, students are advised to monitor the official websites – cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in

SNS | New Delhi | December 12, 2023 6:08 pm

CBSE Class 10, 12 datesheet 2024 out | For details check official website

CBSE declared results for Class 12 (Photo: IANS)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has unveiled the datesheet for the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams in 2024. Aligned with the board’s earlier declaration, the scheduled commencement date for CBSE board exams 2024 is February 15, and the estimated duration is around 55 days, concluding by April 10.

For detailed schedules, students are advised to monitor the official websites – cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in.

Typically, the board releases the datesheet approximately 1 to 1.5 months ahead of the first day of examinations. In the 2023 academic year, Class 10 exams concluded on March 21, while Class 12 exams extended until April 5.

Advertisement

The CBSE board exams are anticipated to be conducted in a single shift, starting at 10:30 am and concluding at 1:30 pm.

Earlier this year, the Ministry of Education in India announced a significant change, stating that board exams for classes 10 and 12 would be held twice a year starting from the academic year 2024-25. This move aims to reduce exam stress and provide students with more flexibility and opportunities to improve their scores. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has clarified that appearing for Class 10 and 12 board exams twice a year will not be mandatory for students.

Advertisement

Related posts

# World

Imprisoned Iranian activist’s children accept Nobel Prize on her behalf

Her 17-year-old twins, Ali and Kiana, living in exile in France, received the award and read her smuggled-out speech. Mohammadi, part of the "Woman, Life, Freedom" movement, emphasized the oppressive nature of the government and denounced repression, lack of judicial independence, propaganda, and corruption in Iran