CBSE not to award overall division or distinction in class 10, 12 board exams

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided not to award any overall division or distinction in the class 10th and 12th board examinations.

“No overall division/ distinction/aggregate of marks shall be awarded,” the CBSE said in its notice.

“Also, if a candidate has offered more than 5 subjects, the decision to determine the best 5 subjects may be taken by the admitting institution or employer,” the notice said.

In its notice, the CBSE further said, the board does not calculate/declare/inform the percentage of marks.

“If the percentage of marks is required for higher education or in employment, the calculation if any, may be done by the admitting institution or employer,” the notice added.