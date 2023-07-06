Crime Branch to hold further probe into Assembly ruckus case

The Chief Judicial Magistrate court, Thiruvananthapuram has on Thursday granted a conditional permission to the Crime Branch’s plea for conducting a further probe into the 2015 Assembly ruckus case involving left leaders, including state General Education Minister V Sivankutty.

The Crime Branch wing of the Kerala Police requested the court to grant them permission to conduct further probe in the case, stating that it is necessary to record the statements of all the MLAs who were injured during the chaos in the Assembly.

The agency also sought to stay the trial until further investigation in the case is conducted. The Crime Branch made the move when the date of trial was to be fixed in the case in which the charge sheet was filed.

Granting permission to conduct further probes, the court directed the Crime Branch to wrap up the investigation within two months. The court also directed the agency to inform the court about the progress of the probe every three weeks.

The court also accepted the plea of the Crime Branch to commence the trial in the case only after the follow-up probe is completed.

Apart from Sivankutty, left leaders E P Jayarajan, K T Jaleel, K Ajith, K Kunhammad, and C K Sadasivan are the other accused in the case.

The case pertains to the destruction of Assembly properties while protesting the presentation of the budget by then Finance Minister K M Mani in 2015ad