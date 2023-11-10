Karuvannur bank scam: Crime branch approaches court for copies of documents seized by ED

The Kerala Police crime branch investigating the Karuvannur bank scam has moved court to get a copy of documents seized by the Enforcement Directorate from the bank in the matter.

According to officials, crime branch DySP filed an application in the PMLA court in Kochi, seeking the documents seized by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the matter. The probe agency had earlier turned down the state police’s request.

An ED official said the crime branch’s demand for the documents seized by them was immature and unheard of when the investigation in the case was moving in the right direction

Advertisement

It has been alleged that the crime branch’s move is to scuttle the ED probe, especially at a time when fingers are being pointed against senior party functionaries.

The ED recently issued a notice to CPI(M) Thrissur district secretary M M Varghese asking him to appear for interrogation at the agency’s Kochi office on November 25.

ED officials claim that the state’s Left leadership was well aware of the wrongdoing but did not initiate any measures to stop accused persons from swindling money in the form of loans from the bank.

It had also questioned CPI(M) leaders, including former minister A C Moideen, and Kerala Bank vice-president M K Kannan.