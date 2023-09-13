MP: Bhopal crime branch arrests 3, including woman in connection with hashish smuggling

A crime branch team arrested three persons, including a woman in connection with hashish smuggling in Bhopal, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused were identified as Mohammad Tahir (30) and Sohan Lal Meskar (35), residents of Shahjahanabad, Bhopal and Sharda Devi (40), a resident of Bihar.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) of Crime Branch, Shailendra Singh Chauhan, said, “Bhopal crime branch police recovered 9 kg of hashish and arrested three accused, including a woman in this connection. The woman is a resident of Bihar, while the other two accused are residents of Bhopal. There have been criminal cases registered against these accused in the past.”

The smugglers were about to supply the hashish smuggled from Nepal to other cities, including Bhopal, Mumbai.

Meanwhile, the crime branch team swung and arrested the smugglers, he said.

Further interrogation of the accused is underway. Information is being collected about the peddlers of Mumbai and other people and after that action will be taken accordingly, the officer added.