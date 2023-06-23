Crime Branch arrests Congress Kerala chief K Sudhakaran

The Crime Branch wing of the Kerala Police arrested KPCC President K Sudhakaran on Friday evening in connection with his alleged involvement in a 2021 cheating case related to the controversial fake antique dealer Monson Mavunkal.

The Crime Branch has recorded his arrest after he was interrogated over the matter for around seven hours. However, he will be released on bail soon based on the Kerala High Court directive.

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday granted interim anticipatory bail for a period of two weeks to K Sudhakaran in the case.

The High Court on Wednesday while asking the Congress Kerala chief to appear before the Crime Branch on June 23, said that in the event of arrest, he shall be released on bail on the execution of a bond of Rs 50,000 with two sureties of the like amount

Sudhakaran appeared before the Crime Branch on Friday morning for interrogation. The interrogation , which started at 11 am at the Kalamassery Crime branch office ended at 6pm

The Crime Branch had decided to interrogate Sudhakaran on the basis of a statement by complainants, who lost their money in the cheating case, claiming they had handed over the money to Monson Mavunkal in the presence of Sudhakaran.

The cheating case against Mavunkal was registered on September 23, 2021, on the complaint of certain persons alleging cheating of Rs. 10 Crores on the false promise to return the amount. It was also alleged that the accused had deceived the complainants by showing them false statements on his account.

Before appearing at the Crime Branch office at Kalamassery in Kochi,Sudhakaran told media persons that he is not afraid of arrest and that he is a person who has crossed many obstacles ” All these are just political allegations. I have not taken even a single paisa from anyone,” he said.