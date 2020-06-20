With the death of a man from central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Saturday, the death toll due to Covid-19 has reached 79 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Before that, an 80-years old woman from Kulgam district died due to the virus in a Srinagar hospital.

On the other hand, Jammu’s deputy commissioner Sushma Chauhan has on humanitarian grounds sanctioned ex-gratia of Rs.2 lakh to each of the kins of the two persons who died here while cremating one of their relatives who succumbed to the Covid-19.

Both victims were nephews of the man who had died due to Covid-19. They were wearing PPEs at the time of his cremation and are believed to have died due to suffocation. The DC has ordered a magesterial enquiry into the incident.

Of the 105 persons tested Covid+ve in Kashmir till this afternoon, 14 were CRPF troopers.

As many as 92 samples were tested positive in the union territory of Ladakh. Of these 68 were from Kargil and 24 from Leh.

The J&K government has so far evacuated 1,52,416 residents of the UT stranded in other parts of the country due to the lockdown. The evacuation has been done through trains, buses and aeroplanes.