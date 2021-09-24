COVID-19: Puducherry adds less than 100 cases for second straight day

The union territory of Puducherry logged 94 fresh COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours as the overall tally rose to 1,25,920, a senior Health Department official said on Friday.

The union territory recorded less than 100 infections for the second straight day after adding 91 on Thursday.

Director of the Health Department G Sriramulu said the new cases were identified at the end of the examination of 4,836 samples and were spread over Puducherry (65), Karaikal (25) and Mahe (four).

Yanam, an enclave of Puducherry in Andhra Pradesh, did not report any fresh cases in the last 24 hours ending 10 AM Friday.

Also, for the second day in a row, Puducherry and its enclaves – Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam did not report any fatality. The death toll stood at 1,834, the Director of Health said.

He said the number of active cases stood at 956 with 122 patients undergoing treatment in hospitals and the remaining 834 patients in home isolation.

As many as 107 patients recovered and were discharged during the last 24 hours, he said, adding that the overall recoveries mounted to 1,23,130.

Sriramulu said the Department of Health has so far tested 17.62 lakh samples and found 14.95 lakh out of them to be negative.

The test positivity rate in Puducherry was 1.94 per cent while fatality and recovery rates were 1.46 per cent and 97.78 per cent respectively.

The Health Department has so far administered 9,51,267 vaccines which included 6,74,697 first dose and the remaining 2,76,530 were the second dose.