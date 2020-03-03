A district court in Uttarakhand pronounced an ex-Uttar Pradesh legislator and Samajwadi Party leader guilty in a land forgery case and imposed a 15-year jail term. Ex-Barhaj MLA Thakur Prem Prakash Singh was found responsible for making a fake will to grab 32.5-acre land at Sitarganj in Udham Singh Nagar. The political leader even transferred the land in his name.

The district court Ruderpur found ex-Barhaj MLA Thakur Prem Prakash Singh and eight other accused guilty in the case. The land belonged to the daughter of a freedom fighter. Ramawadh Singh was allotted 32.5-acre land at Baghwalla in Udham Singh Nagar. After the death of the freedom fighter, the land was transferred in the name of his daughter Premawati. Using influence and fake will the Uttar Pradesh politician grabbed the land. The affected family filed a legal suit against the political leader in Ruderpur about six year back.

The politician from Uttar Pradesh had grabbed the land in 2014 after he won the Barhaj seat in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly election. Eight other accused were also served fine and penalty in the case. Thakur Prem Prakash Singh and other accused in the case had surrendered in CJM court in September 2016.