Court grants bail to Amanatullah Khan in Delhi Waqf Board case

A Delhi court on Wednesday granted bail to Aam Admi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan in connection with a case of alleged irregularities at the Delhi Waqf Board, being investigated by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB).

Special Judge Vikas Dhull of Rouse Avenue Court on Tuesday had set Wednesday for pronouncing the order on Khan’s bail application after hearing the submissions of parties.

A detailed order is expected to be made available later.

On Monday, the court sent Khan, who was arrested on Spetember 16, to 14 days’ judicial custody.

According to ACB sources, the first FIR into the case was registered in January 2020 under section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act read with section 120 B of the Indian Penal Code. Later Section 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act as well as section 409 of the IPC were added into the case.

Following the two-year-old case, the ACZB had summoned the legislator, on September 16 while it parallely conducted raids at four locations connected to him and found incriminating material at multiple places.

As per officials, Khan has also allegedly misappropriated the funds of the Delhi Waqf Board comprising grants in aid from the Delhi Government. During the ACB’s raids at four locations, Rs 24 lakh cash was recovered and two illegal and unlicensed weapons, cartridges and ammunition were also seized.