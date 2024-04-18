ED questions Amanatullah in Waqf Board irregularities case

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan appeared before the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday for questioning in a money laundering case related to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Waqf Board, sources said.

This development follows the Supreme Court’s refusal to entertain the legislator’s anticipatory bail plea last week in connection with the alleged irregularities in the Delhi Waqf during his tenure as the chairman of the board.

Khan was directed by the top court to join the probe.

While speaking to reporters on his way to the central probe agency’s office, Khan claimed that during his tenure as the chairman of the board, he adhered to the rules and based his actions on legal opinions, in accordance with the new Act concerning the Waqf Board that came into being in 2013.

The AAP MLA arrived at the ED’s office at 11 am on Thursday.

According to reports, the ED had earlier moved the Rouse Avenue Court against Khan for failing to comply with its summons. The ED alleged that Khan, who was initially a witness, later became an accused in the Waqf Board irregularities case and is now evading the probe.

The case in question is related to a property in Okhla that allegedly was acquired with illicit funds, purportedly influenced by Khan.

FIRs have also been filed in this regard by the CBI, ACB, and the Delhi Police, upon which the ED probe is also based.