Counting of votes begins in Rajasthan

Counting of votes polled in seven assembly segments of Rajasthan in November 13 by-election began amid 3-tier security arrangements at 7 counting centers Satuday morning.

The by-polls were held on November 13 on Jhunjhunu, Ramgarh (Alwar), Dausa, Deoli-Uniara(Tonk), Salumbar – ST (Udaipur) and Chorasi – ST (Dungarpur) at the respective district headquarters that recorded 69.72 per cent voting in favour of 69 contestants.

The counting began at 08:00hrs at the seven centers which was progressing by and large smoothly on 98 tables. In the beginning, the postal ballots received through the electronically transmitted postal ballot management system (ETBP) were counted, then, the counting of votes polled in EVMs began.

The intermittent trends of counting would be announced after each round of counting. The counting is to last in 18 to 22 rounds. The results are expected by the late afternoon, an Election Office spokesperson said.

Among the 69 contestants prominent, whose fate is being decided today, are Amit Ola-Congress, Rajendra Bhamboo-BJP and Rajendra Gudha- IND (Jhunjhunu), Aryaan Zuber-Congress and Sukhwant Singh-BJP (Ramgarh), Jagmohan Meena-BJP and Deen Dayal-Congress (Dausa), Kastoor Chand Meena-Congress, Rajendra Gurjar-BJP and Naresh Meena-IND (Deoli-Uniara), Kanika Beniwal-RLP, Dr Ratan Chaudhary- Congress and Rewant Ram Daga-BJP (Khinvsar), Shanta Amrit Meena-BJP, Reshma Meena-Congress and Jitesh Katara-BAP (Salumbar ST) and Mahesh Roat- Congress, Kari Lal-BJP and Anil Kumar Katara-BAP (Chorasi ST).