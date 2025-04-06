Shah offers ‘Purnahuti’ at conclusion of year-long Mahamrityunjay Yagna in Jaipur

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, along with his cabinet colleague Bhupendra Yadav and Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, participated in the concluding phase of the year-long Mahamrityunjay Yagna, offering the sacred “Purnahuti” at the holy fire altar here on Sunday.

The 365-day mega religio-spiritual ritual, expanded to 108 fire altars, has been organized at the “Baba Bal Nath Ashram” in Bohra Ki Bawri near Paota since Ram Navami last year.

The Home Minister lauded the marathon religio-spiritual ceremony, which continued uninterrupted across 108 sacred altars for 365 days.

Shah remarked, “Such programmes not only bring communities together to forge stronger bonds of unity but also help maintain balance among the five natural elements (Panchbhutas) of the environment.”

Shah arrived at Jaipur’s Sanganer International Airport from Ahmedabad aboard a BSF special aircraft.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, Deputy Chief Ministers Diya Kumari and Dr Prem Chand Bairwa, Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant, BJP State President Madan Rathore, and several dignitaries warmly welcomed the Home Minister.

Later, he flew to Paota via state helicopter to attend the programme along with Chief Minister Sharma.