Corporate Affairs Ministry and IGNOU join hands to promote investment

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has joined hands here on Wednesday with the Indira Gandhi National Open University to educate, aware and promote investment among young people.

The Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (IEPFA), which comes under the Union Ministry of Corporate Affairs has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) through a virtual event.

The objective is to achieve the mandate of Investor Education, Awareness and Protection by utilizing the tele-lecturing facility of Gyan Darshan Channel, said a senior officer of the Corporate Affairs.

The IGNOU Channel would help in propagating the message of Investor Education and Awareness among a large group of present and prospective stakeholders. “The panel of resource persons for the lecture series would include experts from professional institutions such as ICAI, ICSI & Senior officials from IEPFA, Ministry of Corporate Affairs and other regulators,” the officer said.

The proposed lecture series of 75 episodes would be a live tele-lecturing series on 24×7 Gyan Darshan TV channel as a part of the ongoing celebration of the yearlong activity commemorating the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence under “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav”.

IGNOU has earlier rolled out 26 Episodes of the tele-lecturing in the year 2021 which were appreciated by all stakeholders. The repository of the tele-lectures is available on IEPFA’s official YouTube channel.

“All of us are here with the common goal of educating people. The entire nation is celebrating 75 years of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav to celebrate the spirit of a self-reliant, progressive nation India has become,” said Secretary of the Union Corporate Affairs Rajesh Verma.