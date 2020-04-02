As new cases of COVID-19 emerge in India taking the nationwide tally close to 2000, authorities across states have identified more than 6,000 people who attended the Nizamuddin Tablighi Jamaat congregation, the biggest coronavirus hotspot in the country.

A massive operation of tracing the people connected to the hotspot is on. More than 5,000 of those identified to have attended the congregation have been quarantined, including in hospitals across states, while efforts are on to trace another 2,000 including in Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Telangana.

Meanwhile, global cases of COVID-19 coronavirus has neared the million mark as 9,37,170 people are reported to be infected worldwide, with 47,235 people dead. United States continues to lead the number with maximum number of patients at 216,515.

US President Donald Trump says the federal stockpile of personal protective equipment is nearly empty, “because we’re sending it directly to hospitals”. Earlier, CNN reported that the “Strategic National Stockpile is deploying the last round of shipments in its inventory, depleting the bulk of its protective gear”.

Meanwhile, a six-week-old baby girl has died of Coronavirus in the US state of Connecticut, Governor Ned Lamont said on Thursday, stressing that the death is a reminder that “nobody is safe with this virus” as the Covid-19 cases there crossed 3,500.

A report in the Hartford Courant newspaper quoted officials as saying that the infant arrived at the hospital unresponsive and tested positive for the coronavirus post-mortem.

World Health Organisation (WHO) Director General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he was “deeply concerned about the rapid escalation and global spread of infection”, adding: “Over the past five weeks, we have witnessed a near-exponential growth in the number of new cases reaching almost every country, territory and area.

“The number of deaths has more than doubled in the past week. In the next few days, we will reach one million confirmed cases and 50,000 deaths.”