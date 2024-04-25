Modi speaks to Italian PM Georgia Meloni, thanks her for Italy G7 Summit invitation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke with his Italian counterpart Georgia Meloni and extended greetings on the country Liberation Day. The prime minister also thanked Meloni for inviting him to the G7 Summit and discussed taking forward the outcomes of the G20 summit held in India last year.

“Spoke with PM @GiorgiaMeloni and extended greetings as Italy celebrates its Liberation day today. Thanked her for the invite to the G7 Summit in June. Discussed taking forward #G20India outcomes at the G7,” Modi wrote on ‘X’.

He further added that they both “reaffirmed commitment to deepening our Strategic Partnership.”

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that India has received the invitation to attend the G7 summit.

“We know that the G7 meeting is to be held in Italy. We have received the invitation. But, at this point in time, it’s a matter which is under consideration and we will come to know of details. As and when we have more details to share with you, we will bring it up to you,” the MEA spokesperson said.

The G7 Summit is scheduled to be held in Italy from June 13-15. The summit will be held after the Lok Sabha elections.

The G7 or Group of Seven is grouping of seven countries including Italy, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, The United States (US) and the United Kingdom (UK).