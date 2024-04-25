4th meeting of Task Force held for NE tourism development

The fourth meeting of the Task Force for the development of tourism in the North East was held here on Thursday, the Ministry of Development of North-Eastern Region (DoNER) said.

The Task Force discussed the strategies, along with the action plan, for the comprehensive and sustainable development of tourism in the North East Region through engagements with stakeholders including those in the private space, it said.

During the meeting, officials of all the North Eastern States-Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura were present. The other stakeholders were the NITI Aayog, the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise, the Ministry of Textile, the Ministry of Tourism, the Ministry of Culture, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and private partners.

Advertisement

It may be mentioned that in pursuance of decisions taken in the meeting of the Consultative Committee for the Ministry of DoNER in September, 2022, the constitution of a Task Force for the development of tourism in North Eastern Region, was proposed.

Accordingly, a Task Force was constituted on 20th October, 2023 under the Ministry of DoNER with representatives from concerned Ministries, State Governments and other stakeholders.