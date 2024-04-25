Elections to Delhi mayoral posts postponed

The scheduled elections to the posts of mayor and deputy mayor of Delhi have been postponed, an official notice said on Thursday evening.

The mayor and deputy mayor of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi were to be elected in the ordinary meeting of the civic body scheduled on April 26.

The notice issued by the MCD secretary said, “Since nomination of the Presiding Officer is mandatory as per Section 77(a) of the DMC Act, 1957 (as amended 2022). Therefore, it may not be possible to conduct elections of Mayor and Deputy Mayor as per schedule.”

“Election of mayor and deputy mayor scheduled for tomorrow, 26 April 2024 at 11.00 am in the Ordinary meeting of the House for the month of April (2024) as per agenda as item No 3 & 4 dated 19.04.2024 are hereby postponed in view of letter dated 25.04.2024 of the Special Secretary-II (UD), GNCTD. However the General House Meeting will take place tomorrow 26 April 2024 at 11.00 AM at 4 floor, A block, Civic Centre, New Delhi,” an official from the MCD said.

On Delhi Mayoral polls, Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi said, “The Mayor and Deputy Mayor Elections were to take place tomorrow on April 26. A file was moved to the LG to appoint a presiding officer. But the elections have been postponed by them saying that they cannot appoint a presiding office without the CM’s opinion… The BJP is in fear. They do not want the AAP mayor to win the mayoral elections… The House would be called tomorrow but the mayoral elections would be postponed… We hope that our CM is released soon…”