Cop shot at in exchange of fire with vehicle lifters succumbs in Jaipur

Thirty-five-year-old police constable Prahalad Singh, who received serious gunshot wounds in his head during an exchange of fire with vehicle lifters in a bid to nab them, succumbed on Friday at the SMS Hospital here.

The cop was injured when a district special team (DST) of Sikandra police station in the Dausa district was chasing the vehicle lifters at Reta village on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was rushed to a Dausa hospital before being referred to the SMS Hospital here yesterday. One of the bullets was removed from his head but another could not be taken out due to the delicacy of the brain. Eventually he succumbed to internal bleeding, the SMS Hopsital’s Surgeon told the Police Headquarters here.

While reviewing the state’s law and order situation at PHQ this morning, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that the Dausa incident was most unfortunate. A two-minute silence was observed as a tribute to Prahalad who lost his life while performing his duty.

The CM announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 20 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased, family pension, MIG-A grade house, and job to his family members. He also assured a recommendation to the Union government of a gallantry award to Prahalad. This is a relief package worth Rs 1 crore for the bereaved family.

Meanwhile, one of the accused, Naveen Sinsinwar, who allegedly fired at the constable, was arrested from the forest area of Sikandra yesterday evening, a senior cop told the CM’s review meeting.