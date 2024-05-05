Controversies have surrounded INDIA bloc since its formation: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that the INDIA bloc has been surrounded by controversies since its formation itself.

Speaking to media persons at his residence before addressing public meetings in Hardoi and Etawah, he said: “This is the reason why controversial statements of its leaders are continuously coming to the fore. This is nothing new for them. This is their character.”

He said: “INDIA bloc is an alliance of selfishness. This is the reason why they are constantly making controversial statements. The statements are being made by their leaders to please the enemies of India and create discord and disharmony in Indian society for petty political ends.”

Advertisement

The CM further mentioned that through their statements, the people of INDIA bloc are causing irreparable damage to national security and integrity.

“This is the character of family-based political parties. The statements of Congress, National Conference and Samajwadi Party leaders encourage anti-nationals, promote terrorism, and threaten national security,” he claimed.

“This act of the INDIA bloc is extremely condemnable. They have no control over any of their leaders. That’s why they are using disrespectful language,” Yogi added.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the progress in Jammu and Kashmir towards a more robust democratic environment and a renewed focus on development.

“The dominance of dynastic rule, which previously held sway, has waned, and the selection of representatives now reflects the true will of the people. This transformation is evident in the outcomes of the recent Panchayat elections,” he pointed out.

“For these reasons, the opposition is feeling desperate and resorting to such statements. These statements bring joy to Pakistan, which expresses its support for all INDIA bloc leaders including Rahul Gandhi,” he added.