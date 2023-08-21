“Constitution Allows to act against those who threaten national, state integrity”: J-K LG

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday said that the administration would not hesitate in taking appropriate legal action against those who are indulged in terror activities as the Constitution also allows the same.

Talking to the reporters, Sinha said that the Constitution of the country allows authorities to go tough against those who posed a threat to national integrity by supporting terrorism and its ecosystem, and “enjoyed government jobs as well through illegal means”.

“It is in our Constitution that action can be taken against those who pose a threat to the integrity and sovereignty of the state or the nation…It is the priority of our government to take action against those who are involved in the terror ecosystem and have obtained government jobs through illegal means,” he said.

Notably, article 311 of the Constitution which deals with the dismissal, removal or reduction in rank of civil employees in the Union or state governments.

The LG’s statement comes a day after J-K Bank sacked its chief manager Sajad Bazaz on charges of having supported terror and its ecosystem in the past.

Earlier, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti slammed the Jammu and Kashmir administration for “selectively terminating Kashmiri employees” from service by labelling them as “terrorist sympathisers”.

“Selectively terminating Kashmiri employees by wrongfully dubbing them as terrorist sympathisers and pro-ISI has been normalised. The accused isn’t given a chance to prove his innocence with the government acting as judge and jury. This hooliganism is meant to frighten Kashmiris into submission,” Mufti said in a post on X.