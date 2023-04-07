Congress workers burn MP CM’s effigies, demand his resignation

Party workers of the Opposition Congress in Madhya Pradesh burnt effigies of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday demanding his resignation for his alleged derogatory and highly-objectionable statements against state Congress chief Kamal Nath.

The MP chief minister had said on Friday morning that Nath had gone mad in his hunger for votes and that he was trying to toss the state into violence and communal riots through his statements.

In reaction to the chief minister’s remarks, the Congress workers burnt Chouhan’s effigies near the Congress office in Bhopal and at other places across the state. The Congress leaders also demanded the resignation of the chief minister from his post.

Kamal Nath also accused Chouhan of having forgotten his traditions and culture and speaking like a roadside hooligan. He said he was extremely disappointed, as a person of such a mentality like Chouhan was the CM of MP.

Yesterday, Chouhan had vehemently castigated Kamal Nath for the latter’s statement during a roza iftaar function on Wednesday, where Nath had allegedly said, without taking the name of the BJP, that everywhere communal riots are taking place and ‘these people’ will ruin the country.

Chouhan had said on Thursday that Nath’s statement was highly-condemnable. The MP CM said that Nath had displayed his vicious intentions by saying such a thing. Chouhan alleged that the Congress has always indulged in politics of fear and appeasement.

He averred that it has always been the strategy of the Congress to plant feelings of fear in a particular community in order to get votes. Chouhan questioned if any communal unrest or riots were taking place anywhere in Madhya Pradesh.

Chouhan also accused Kamal Nath of portraying himself as a Hanuman devotee on the one hand but spreading fears of communal riots in a roza iftaar function on the other.

Kamal Nath had attended a roza iftar event in his hometown Chhindwara on Wednesday evening. It was in this function that the MP Congress Chief had allegedly told some people that the country would be ruined and communal riots were taking place all over the country.