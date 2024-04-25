Congress will give OBC quota to others on religious basis: PM

In continuation of his blistering attack on Congress, Narendra Modi alleged that the grand old party has decided to steal some of the 27 per cent OBC reservation for OBCs and give it to others on the basis of religion.

Speaking at a public meeting in the City of Taj on Thursday, the prime minister Claimed that the politics of appeasement has divided the country, he said he was ending appeasement to move towards satisfaction.

In this context, he said, “Congress intends to create a situation in UP like that of Karnataka.”

Reiterating that the manifesto released by Congress has 100 per cent Muslim League stamp on it, the prime minister said Congress and the INDIA front are working on a working new plan to loot the people during the lifetime as well as afterlife.

Addressing an election meeting here in support of BJP candidates of Agra and Fatehpur Sikri, Narendra Modi alleged that Congress ruined the capabilities of the youth. “A person close to Ashok Gehlot revealed that during his tenure the Rajasthan government itself was involved in the paper leak,” he said, and asked the people, “Tell me, what could be a bigger betrayal than this. Congress paper has been leaked in Rajasthan. This is the truth of Congress”.

Asserting that Modi’s guarantee is everyone’s support, everyone’s development, he said be it his 10-year record, or BJP’s resolution letter, “we are emphasising that everyone should get the benefits of government schemes. Four crore pucca houses have been built in the last 10 years. Of these, three crore houses have been given to mothers and sisters.

“Jan Dhan accounts of the sisters should be opened, so that the money of the scheme goes directly into their accounts. Now, Modi has promised that three crore Didis will be made millionaires. I am proud of the youth of my country. Today new opportunities are available in the country. Our government is taking care of every aspirations of the youth,” he claimed.

Starting his speech with Radhe-Radhe, he said, “I have come to you specially. Earlier, I used to come to give something, but this time, I have come to seek blessings for a developed India. If India develops, your family, you and your children will benefit. That’s why the country is coming together.”

He ended his address with an appeal, “No matter how hot it is, when I work hard day and night, I can only ask the countrymen to vote for me. Go from door to door and say that Modi ji has come and was saying Radhe-Radhe”.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Yogi said, “I welcome PM Modi on behalf of the people of Agra. The respect of the country has increased in the world. Development works have been done. Those people who do not like India’s development plans and secure India, have again formed an alliance.”