Congress will end SC-ST, OBC reservation if it gets power: Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Tuesday attacked the Congress alleging that if the party comes to power, it will end reservation.

She asked the people of SC/ST and OBCs to be cautious about the statement given by former Congress president Rahul Gandhi abroad recently, in which he has talked about ending SC-ST and OBC reservations.

The Congress leader has said their party will think of scrapping reservation when ”India is in a fair place”, which is not the case right now. Gandhi was interacting with students and faculty of Georgetown University in Washington DC on Monday.

Advertisement

The BSP president said that it was necessary to continue the reservation system until casteism was completely eliminated in the country.

In a statement on microblogging site X, Mayawati said that despite being in power at the Centre for a long time, the Congress did not implement OBC reservation and did not conduct caste census in the country.

“Congress is now dreaming of coming to power under the cover of caste census. People should be cautious of this drama because it will not conduct caste census in future also. Be cautious of this drama of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in which he said that when India will be in a better situation, we will end SC-ST and OBC reservations. This makes it clear that Congress has been conspiring to end their reservation for years. ,” she said.

Mayawati claimed that ,” People of these classes should be cautious of this dangerous statement given by Congress leader Shri Rahul Gandhi, because as soon as this party comes to power at the Centre, it will definitely end their reservation under the pretext of this statement.”

These people should definitely be cautious of this party which pretends to save the Constitution and reservation, she added.

” Congress has always been anti-reservation. When their reservation quota was not fulfilled in their government at the Centre, Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar resigned from the post of Law Minister because he did not get justice from this party. People should be cautious. ,” Mayawati claimed.

Meanwhile, the BSP chief advised the Yogi Adityanath government to adopt an honest attitude in the teachers recruitment matter.

She said that injustice should not be meted out to reserved category candidates. They must get their Constitutional rights and the state government should adopt an honest stand in this matter so that no injustice is done to them.