The ruling Congress party of Punjab has swept the municipal elections as the party won seven municipal corporations in the state’s local body polls. The party has won Moga, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala, Abohar, Pathankot, Batala, and Bathinda, which the party won after 53 years. Results for Mohali will be declared tomorrow.

The Bathinda constituency in Lok Sabha which is represented by Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Harsimrat Badal, which had parted from long time ally BJP following the farmers’ protest, has gone to Congress.

Congress MLA and state finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal represents the Bathinda urban Assembly seat. He tweeted, “History has been made today! Bathinda will get a Congress Mayor for the 1st time in 53 years! Thank you to ALL Bathinda residents. Congratulations to the people of Bathinda for a spectacular victory. Kudos to all Congress candidates and workers, who toiled for this day.”

Other parties like the BJP, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Aam Admi Party (AAP) failed to make a mark in the corporation elections.

In Punjab, 109 municipal councils and nagar panchayats and seven municipal corporations went to the polls on February 14 which saw a voter turnout of 71.39 per cent amid protests by the farmers of the state against the three farm laws.

On Tuesday, re-polling took place in a few booths and results will be announced today. Polling has also taken place in booth numbers 32 and 33 of the Mohali municipal corporation between 8 am to 4 pm and the results will be announced on Thursday.

In these elections, 9,222 candidates contested the polls. Of these, independents form the biggest chunk with 2,832. Congress has fielded 2,037 candidates, BJP has fielded 1,003 while SAD has 1,569 candidates.

In the local body elections of 2,215 wards, 1,480 are general category while 610 are in the Scheduled Caste and 125 in the backward caste category.

Opposition parties have alleged ‘rigging’ of civic polls which Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh rejected and said that it was a ‘typical case of crying foul’ in the face of their ‘imminent defeat’ in these elections.

These elections were held amid the farmers protest in which farmers from Punjab and Haryana have been agitating at Delhi borders since November 26.