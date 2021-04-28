The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) senior leader and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Punjab Assembly, Harpal Singh Cheema on Wednesday said that under the leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, the ruling Congress was a ‘sinking ship’.

Cheema said that the Congress was a divided house and will meet the same fate as the Akali Dal Badal. He said that with former Cabinet Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu taking a dig at Captain and Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar and minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa moving their resignations, clearly shows that Captain Amarinder is an incompetent leader and cannot take his team along.

“With Navjot Singh Sidhu clamouring, Captain reposed in his farmhouse and senior leaders dramatizing resignations; Congress a sinking ship. Captain has failed in managing and getting in good coordination with his team of MLAs and ministers,” he added.

Cheema further said that Navjot Singh Sidhu should learn that making noise alone does not yield any results. He said that the different ideologies and infighting of the ruling Congress leaders, admitting the failures of their own party had exposed the inability of the Captain government which has not done anything in the last four-and-a-half years. Cheema said that the power-hungry Congress was busy with infighting and the people of Punjab were not on their agenda.

Besides Sidhu, former Punjab Congress president and senior leader Pratap Singh Bajwa, Shamsher Singh Dullo and many other Congress MLAs had targeted Captain Amarinder Singh on his inability. Taking a dig at Captain Amarinder Singh, Cheema said that Captain had betrayed the people of Punjab and the promises made by him to the people in 2017, had turned out to be a hoax. He said that Congress was spending so much time fighting amongst them, and if they would have spent this time working for the people and making policies for their welfare, it would have been better for Punjab.

Cheema said that Captain Amarinder had promised the people of Punjab before the assembly elections in 2017 to end the mafia rule, waive all debts of the farmers, eradicate drugs from Punjab in four weeks, give jobs to the unemployed and other big promises were made, but as soon as Captain came to power, he forgot everything, neglected the people and betrayed them.

He said that Captain Amarinder had not been able to get a single day in four years to listen to the problems of the people, but was busy sitting in his royal farmhouse. Cheema said that the people will now take account of all the false promises and will give a befitting reply to the Captain government in the 2022 assembly elections.