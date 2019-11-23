With the date for the Jharkhand Assembly elections coming close, the Congress has released its final list of candidates on Friday.

The election in Jharkhand is slated on November 30 and the party list contains the name of leaders including Yogendra Baitha from Simaria, Basudev Verma from Bagodar and Sweta Singh from Bokaro constituency, replacing Sanjay Singh.

In the 81-seat assembly of Jharkhand assembly, the Congress will contest on 31 seats in alliance with Jharkhand Mukti Morcha which is contesting on 43 seats and Rashtriya Janata Dal contesting on 7 seats.

However, the Congress saw a setback in the state with its former state chief Pradeep Balmuchu quitting the party and joining the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) being miffed by the party on denial of ticket.

Unlike recently concluded elections in Haryana and Maharashtra, the Congress is pitching its top-notch leaders for which it had released a list of 40-star campaigners in the state.