Congress MLA gets anticipatory bail in sexual assault case

The Additional Sessions Court, Thiruvananthapuram, on Thursday, granted anticipatory bail to Congress’s Perumbavoor MLA Eldhose Kunnappilly in sexual harassment and murder attempt case filed against him.

He has been directed by the court to appear before the investigating officer on Saturday. The court has granted him anticipatory bail on strict conditions. He was asked not to interfere in the probe in any manner and not to influence the complainant or witnesses in any manner

Meanwhile, Kunnappilly informed the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) leadership, which had sought an explanation from him, that he was innocent and the case was fabricated.

In his explanation to the KPCC president, the MLA has stated that the case was politically motivated.

“She introduced herself as an employee of a PR agency. Later, we became friends. However, I have not harmed her physically. The only aim behind this false complaint is to break me politically,” the MLA states in his explanation.

It is reliably learnt that in his explanation given to KPCC president, Kunnappilly has maintained that he should be heard before the party takes a decision on the issue.

It was on 28 September that a woman filed an assault complaint against Eldhose. On 11 October, the Kerala Police registered a case against Eldhose based on the complaint made by the woman. On October 13, the police filed rape charges against Eldhose Kunnappilly as the woman gave a statement to this effect.

The Crime Branch wing of Kerala Police has, on Tuesday, slapped a more serious charge of attempt-to-murder against Eldhose Kunnapilly based on a complaint from a woman.