Kerala: In a volte-face, Congress MLA seeks court-monitored probe into pay-off case

In a volte-face, Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan demanded a court-monitored investigation into alleged corruption charges against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his daughter Veena Vijayan over the monthly pay-off scam.

Earlier, he approached the vigilance court, Thiruvananthapuram seeking a probe under the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau.

The move came when the court was expected to pronounce its verdict on his earlier plea on Thursday. In the fresh plea, the vigilance court is expected to pronounce its judgment on April 12.

The vigilance lawyer told the court on Thursday that from Mathew Kuzhalnadu’s new move, it is clear that the petition is politically motivated.

The main allegation in the petition is that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter Veena Vijayan received a monthly pay-off as a reward for granting permission to the CMRL company for mineral sand mining.

The Income Tax Interim Settlement Board (ITISB) earlier found that the Cochin-based Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd,(CMRL) has paid 1.72.crore to Kerala CM’S daughter Veena Vijayan’s firm EXalogic Solutions without providing any service to them.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) initiated an investigation into the alleged dubious transactions between Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter’s firm, Exalogic Solutions, and Kochi-based mining company Cochin Minerals And Rutile Ltd (CMRL).