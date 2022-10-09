Congress MLA Bhanwar Lal Sharma passes away in Jaipur

Veteran Congress MLA and former Minister Bhanwar Lal Sharma today passed away after a long illness at SMS hospital.

He was 77 and represented the Sardarshar assembly constituency in the Churu district for 7 terms.

Sharma was one of the key participants in the Sachin Pilot faction in 2020 when BJP allegedly tried to topple the Gehlot government.

After a political settlement, he returned to CM Ashok Gehlot’s team and promoted his son to the Congress party. His son Anil Sharma was appointed as Chairman of the Board of Rajasthan State Economically Backward Section (EWS).

CM who visited SMS hospital to enquire about Sharma’s health on Friday night condoled him (Bhanwar Lal) saying he was a great leader and parliamentarian from the Sardarshar assembly constituency for over five decades.

Rajasthan PCC President Govind Singh Dotasara also expressed his sorrow saying it was a loss to the Congress party and he (Sharma) created a vacuum in politics.

Now the Rajasthan assembly will be short of one seat in the house of 200 MLAs.