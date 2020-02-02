In the manifesto released for the upcoming Delhi Assembly election on Sunday, the Congress has promised to pass a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act if elected to power.

Congress promised to pass the resolution in the first session of the Delhi Assembly after the election and will ask the centre to withdraw the Act, it stated in the last column of the manifesto.

“The CAA brought by the BJP is against the basic spirit of our constitution. By February 21, 2020, INC government will go to the Apex court and challenge the constitutional validity of the CAA under article 131,” the manifesto stated.

Congress also promised in its manifesto to implement an unemployment allowance of Rs 5000-7500 per month under Yuva Swabhiman Yojna.

Taking a step ahead on Kejriwal’s current scheme of free electricity upto 200 units, Congress promised to take it ahead upto 300 units per month.

While presenting the manifesto, Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra said the party will commit to spending 25 per cent budget each year on fighting pollution and improving transport facilities.

In its manifesto, Congress also promised to launch flagship cashback schemes for power and water supply to benefit consumers in saving these resources.

Party also promised to open 100 Indira Canteens and provide subsidised meals at Rs 15.

The party has been vocal against the contentious CAA since it was passed in the Parliament. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met the protesters, especially in Uttar Pradesh.

According to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan, till December 31, 2014, facing religious persecution there, will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship.

The opposition parties have termed the legislation as “unconstitutional” which “is aimed at diverting attention from the burning issues of the common people”.