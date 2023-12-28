“Congress maintains distance with Lord Ram”: VHP president slams Sam Pitroda over his remark on Ram Temple

Coming heavily on senior Congress leader Sam Pitroda over his remark on Ram Temple, Vishwa Hindu Parishad said that it confirmed that “Congress maintains a distance with Lord Ram.”

“The statement of Sam Pitroda that he is bothered about the celebrations across the country over Ram Temple in Ayodhya, I am surprised by it. Such programmes are done by the whole community. We’re not accepting the government’s money for it and they are not making any arrangements. The devoted persons are holding such programmes. This is a confirmation that Congress maintains a distance with Lord Ram,” VHP president Alok Kumar told ANI.

As the country is preparing for the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, senior Congress leader Sam Pitroda has raised a question, stating, “Is Ram Mandir the real issue or unemployment and inflation?”

“I have no problem with any religion. It is okay to go visit the temple once in a while, but you can’t make that the main platform. 40 per cent of the people vote for BJP, and 60 per cent of the people do not vote for BJP. He is everybody’s Prime Minister and not a party’s Prime Minister and that’s the message the people of India want him to have. Talk about employment, talk about inflation, talk about science and technology and challenges. They (people) have to decide what are the real issues- is Ram Mandir the real issue? Or unemployment is a real issue. Is Ram Mandir the real issue or Inflation is a real issue?” he told ANI.

Advertisement

Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi has also slammed Pitroda for his remark.

“These are the people for whom Lord Ram was only an imaginary character. All I can say is that people like Sam Pitroda are disconnected from this country and the ethos and values of this country. If they were connected, they would have known what Ramayan taught us, they would have understood the concept of Rama Rajya,” she told ANI.