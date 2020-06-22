After Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and accused him of surrendering Indian territory to China, Bharatiya Janata Party national President JP Nadda hit back, saying the Congress does not know how to shoulder the responsibility of the opposition, and needs to take tuition from the BJP.

Addressing a virtual rally in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP chief said: “I tell the Congress party in clear terms that the roadmap for India’s development is ready under the leadership of Modi ji. You worry about your own roadmap as your graph is falling every day. If you do not know how to play the role of the opposition, then take tuition from us to be in opposition.”

Nadda said: “We are not even asking how many kilometres of roads were built in the border areas under your rule. From 2014-19, about 98 per cent of the roads in the border areas have been completed under the BJP rule. The Congress is working day and night to break the morale of the soldiers. We are not even asking how much of our land China took during the UPA time.”

The Congress had on Sunday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the statement he made at the all-party meeting and then on the PMO’s clarification on the statement.

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal, in a press conference, asked: “Has not the PM in a way endorsed the Chinese position that they never intruded into our territories? PM must explain.”

The Congress alleged that the Prime Minister has contradicted his own ministers. “It is clear that Prime Minister’s statement of June 19, 2020 is in contradiction of the statements made by the Defence Minister, Foreign Affairs Minister and Army Chief,” Sibal said.

“Until the Chinese retreat and status quo is restored, our Government should not let up or appear to cede any part of these territories to the Chinese,” he further said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also targeted PM Modi over the recent India-China face-off saying satellite images show that China has intruded into Indian territory.

He had also mocked the PM by calling him “Sur(r)ender Modi” instead of Narendra Modi and accused him of conceding Indian territory to the Chinese.

Meanwhile, praising UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Nadda said Uttar Pradesh is moving at a fast pace under his leadership. The image of Uttar Pradesh has changed in the country and will grow at a more rapid pace, he said.

Listing out achievements of the Modi government, Nadda said, 66.77 lakh people have been given free cylinders in Uttar Pradesh under the Ujjwala scheme, 2 crore farmers got first instalment of Rs 3,800 crore under PM Samman Nidhi, 6.5 crore people have been linked to Jan-Dhan accounts, and about 32 lakh people have been paid Rs 500 per month for three months during the lockdown enforced to contain the spread of coronavirus in the state.