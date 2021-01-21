Nearly 10 lakh calendars of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress’s General Secretary, would be distributed across every village and city of Uttar Pradesh by the Uttar Pradesh Congress.

The 12-page table-top calendar has a photograph of Priyanka Gandhi on every page, encapsulating her journey since she plunged into active politics and also reflecting her various moods and compassionate side, said the party sources.

In the photographs, Priyanka is seen interacting with Adivasi women in Sonbhadra, meeting women in Amethi, praying at the Mahakaal temple in Ujjain, participating in the Gandhi Jayanti function in Lucknow, attending the Ravidas Jayanti in Varanasi, meeting the family of the Hathras victim, addressing an election rally, meeting children in Azamgarh and participating in a roadshow in Haryana.

Party sources added that the calendar would be sent across various parts of Uttar Pradesh and the exercise is designed to promote the party, under the leadership of Priyanka, before the next Assembly elections due in 2022.

If sources are to be believed, the calendar also indicates that Priyanka could be projected as the party’s Chief Ministerial candidate in order to propel Congress into the political centre stage in UP.

(With IANS inputs)