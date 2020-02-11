The early trends of the Delhi election results till 10 am shows Aam Aadmi Party leading on 22 seats while Bharatiya Janata Party leading on 18 seats.

Meanwhile, Congress candidate from Vikaspuri, Mukesh Sharma accepted his defeat after only an hour of the counting had begun as Congress showed no gains in early trends.

Taking it to Twitter, he acknowledged his defeat and thanked all the voters and Congress workers for their support.

“I acknowledge my defeat, thanking all the voters and Congress workers of Vikaspuri constituency and hope that there will be all-round development of the area,” he said.

“I will continue to fight for the all-round development of Delhi, Vikaspuri and Uttam Nagar constituencies in future also,” he added.

मैं अपनी हार स्वीकार करते हुए, विकासपुरी विधानसभा क्षेत्र के सभी मतदाताओं व कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं का आभार व्यक्त करता हूं और आशा करता हूं कि क्षेत्र का चौमुखी विकास होगा। मैं भविष्य में भी दिल्ली, विकासपुरी व उत्तम नगर विधानसभा क्षेत्र के चौमुखी विकास के लिए लड़ाई लड़ता रहूंगा। — Mukesh Sharma (@MukeshSharmaMLA) February 11, 2020

However, Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra has anticipated a good number of seats for the party in Delhi.

AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj while speaking to news agency ANI said, “People of Delhi have accepted our governance model. At the counting center, right now, I can see I am getting double the votes as compared to the BJP candidate.”

Bhardwaj has been leading at the Greater Kailash constituency.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh also asserted a massive win in the national capital by saying, “Wait for the final result, we are going to register a massive win.”

Till 10 am, controversial BJP leader Kapil Mishra was trailing in the Model Town constituency, while Congress leader who was in news on the poll day for slapping an AAP worker outside the polling booth was trailing in Chandni Chowk constituency.

Ahead of the counting of votes followed by the declaration of result, Delhi Traffic Police informed that the traffic movement will remain closed on Road number 224 Dwarka from sector 7/9 crossing towards sector 9/10 crossing and on Muni Maya Ram Marg near Guru Nanak Dev Institute of Technology.

