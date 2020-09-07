Congress is betting heavily on the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections as the party has announced seven committees for the polls which still has around 2 years-time left to go.

Interestingly, in the list, big names like former Union minister Jitin Prasada, ex-UP Congress chief Raj Babbar and AICC Jharkhand in-charge R P N Singh were excluded.

These leaders are among the 23 signatories who wrote letter to the parry chief last month seeking the change in party leadership.

According to the reports, senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid will head a team that will draw up the Congress manifesto ahead of the assembly elections.

The six-member manifesto committee has as its members P L Punia, CLP leader Aradhana Misra Mona, AICC secretary Vivek Bansal, spokesperson Supriya Srinate and Amitabh Dubey.

Congress has announced manifesto committee, outreach committee, membership committee, Program implementation committee, training and cadre development committee, Panchayat Raj election committee, and Media and Communication advisory committee.

In the last Assembly elections held in 2017, the Congress party had contested in alliance with the Samajwadi party and managed to bag only seven seats. In Lok Sabha election held in 2019, party managed to win only one seat and the then party chief Rahul Gandhi had lost his bastion Amethi to BJP’s Smriti Irani.

Priyanka Gandhi became the general secretary in charge of Uttar Pradesh months ahead of the Lok Sabha election.