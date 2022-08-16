Congress accuses Modi of offering lip service to federalism

The Congress, on Tuesday, alleged that the Union government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not believe in “cooperative federalism”, but in “disastrous federalism”.

Party spokesperson Gourav Vallabh told reporters, “The prime minister talks about the spirit of federalism time and again. But his government does not believe in cooperative federalism, but in destructive federalism.

“Interfering in the jurisdiction of the states with regard to agricultural laws, interfering in the rights of the states regarding the jurisdiction of paramilitary forces in the border areas, it (the Central government) tries to interfere in the rights of the states everywhere.”

Vallabh said the government has incurred a loss of Rs 1.84 lakh crore in the last two years due to reduction in corporate tax. The Modi government is benefitting business houses while increasing tax on poor and middle class.

Vallabh said that the Estimate Committee report shows that the government has incurred a loss of Rs 1.84 lakh crore in just two years due to corporate tax cuts during FY 2020 and 2021. He said that on 20 September 2019, when the Government of India reduced the corporate tax from 30 percent to 22 percent and the new manufacturing companies, the tax was reduced from 18 percent to 15 percent. Due to this, the income of the companies increased greatly but the income of the government decreased. Whereas the government was claiming that reducing corporate tax would increase both employment and income.

Vallabh said that this government only thinks about the interest of the traders. This government has nothing to do with the interests of the poor and middle class of the country. This Modi government had promised that by the year 2022, it will double the income of farmers and provide houses to every homeless person. But the Modi government has forgotten all the promises made to the poor and middle class of the country.

On the occasion of Independence Day, he had also told from the ramparts of the Red Fort that if the states walk shoulder to shoulder, then dreams can be realised.