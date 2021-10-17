Cong to start training camps for party workers from 12 Nov

Congress has decided to organise training camps for its workers across the country, the idea of which was mooted in the working committee meeting and the first will be held from 12-15 November in Gujarat’s Wardha.

Congress General Secretary Organisation K.C. Venugopal said the party is going for a massive training programme from top to bottom for the Congress party leaders.

The party has decided to undertake regular training programmes for the leaders and workers at all levels. Through these programmes, the workers and leaders will be trained in party ideology, policies, expectation of a Congress worker, grassroots messaging, election managements, failures of present government and countering propaganda.

“In this regard, it has been decided to conduct an orientation camp for state trainers and in-charges at Sevagram, Wardha from November 12-15. After that, state-level, district-level and block-level training will be conducted regularly.” said Venugopal

The CWC also discussed and decided to observe a ground mass agitation, awareness programme, named ‘Jan Jagran Abhiyan’, across the country on runaway inflation and price rise between 14-29 November.

In the mass awareness contact programme, the party workers would reach out to people and create awareness on bad handling of the economy by the Central government and the resulting inflation.

During the two weeklong ‘Jan Jagran Abhiyan’, all senior office-bearers of state, district, block committees, all frontal organisations, departments and cells will undertake a long ‘Pad Yatra’ to touch each polling booth. No public meeting, but small group meetings will be held to interact with the common people.

The party has decided that for the successful implementation of the mass awareness/contact programme, the state Congress will set up control rooms in each state and state-level trainers will be given 2-3 days training in the AICC. They will further train designated people at the district and booth level.