YSRCP MP Valabhaneni Balashowry quits party

YSRCP MP Valabhaneni Balashowry on Saturday resigned from the party after he was denied a ticket and announced that he will join the Jana Sena.

He is the second MP after Kurnool MP Dr Sanjeev Kumar to quit the YSRCP after being denied renomination.

Balashowry is an MP from Machilipatnam. He announced his decision to quit the YSRCP and join the Jana Sena on social media platform X.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu held a meeting with Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan in order to decide on the number of seats each party would contest and also about a common agenda.

Andhra Pradesh Congress leader YS Sharmila also met Naidu and invited him for her son’s marriage next month.